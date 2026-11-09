VIDEO/ Bylykbashi and Ivi Kaso leave Electoral Reform Commission meeting, Gjiknuri: Perhaps I agree with you

VIDEO/ Bylykbashi and Ivi Kaso leave Electoral Reform Commission meeting, Gjiknuri: Perhaps I agree with you

Oerd Bylykbashi, co-chair of the Electoral Reform Commission, and Ivi Kaso left the meeting, ending the opposition’s participation in its proceedings.

Before leaving, Bylykbashi said dialogue with the ruling majority could not take place as long as the state continued to influence the electoral process.

Të lidhura

None found

As Bylykbashi and Kaso stood up, Socialist co-chair Damian Gjiknuri asked Bylykbashi to listen to him and not to be afraid of his views, as they might turn out to agree.

Gjiknuri noted that the opposition had said its proposals were ready but had not submitted them and was waiting until the last day to do so. He described this as a political strategy and, after the opposition boycotted the session, brought the Commission’s proceedings to a close.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 14:45

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