Robert Duka’s arrest: 50-year-old accused in Greece of robbing 28 banks suspected of planning to flee again to neighboring country

Robert Duka, a 50-year-old from Vlora arrested in Tirana over two bank robberies there, had previously been charged in Greece as part of an organized criminal group suspected of robbing 28 banks in the neighboring country.

Duka had reportedly been under police surveillance for several days, with agents suspecting that he was preparing to flee to Greece again.

Të lidhura None found

Investigators tracked his movements until his arrest in Tirana, as part of an operation codenamed “Bank Robber.”

Another detail that has emerged is that his wife works at another second-tier bank.

Robert Duka was arrested on suspicion of carrying out two bank robberies, on June 2 and November 2, 2026, in the Komuna e Parisit area.

About 60,000 euros are suspected to have been taken in the latest robbery, after which the suspected perpetrator fled on an electric scooter.

During the arrest and searches, police seized 8,200 euros, clothing suspected of having been used in the robberies, and two mobile phones.