Robert Duka’s arrest: 50-year-old accused in Greece of robbing 28 banks suspected of planning to flee again to neighboring country

Robert Duka’s arrest: 50-year-old accused in Greece of robbing 28 banks suspected of planning to flee again to neighboring country

Robert Duka, a 50-year-old from Vlora arrested in Tirana over two bank robberies there, had previously been charged in Greece as part of an organized criminal group suspected of robbing 28 banks in the neighboring country.

Duka had reportedly been under police surveillance for several days, with agents suspecting that he was preparing to flee to Greece again.

Të lidhura

None found

Investigators tracked his movements until his arrest in Tirana, as part of an operation codenamed “Bank Robber.”

Another detail that has emerged is that his wife works at another second-tier bank.

Robert Duka was arrested on suspicion of carrying out two bank robberies, on June 2 and November 2, 2026, in the Komuna e Parisit area.

About 60,000 euros are suspected to have been taken in the latest robbery, after which the suspected perpetrator fled on an electric scooter.

During the arrest and searches, police seized 8,200 euros, clothing suspected of having been used in the robberies, and two mobile phones.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 14:46

Tags: , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet