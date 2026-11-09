Vehicle hits barriers near the White House, two arrested after security alert

Vehicle hits barriers near the White House, two arrested after security alert

A security alert was raised near the White House in central Washington after a vehicle struck the building’s protective barriers.

The incident occurred a few minutes before 16:00 our time. According to reports, authorities immediately arrested the driver, who was suspected of being armed. Another person was later arrested in connection with the same incident.

Të lidhura

None found

Reports that the driver might have a weapon prompted security forces to intervene without delay and establish a security cordon around the area.

The White House was locked down as a precaution, and journalists who were outside were asked to enter the building. Authorities remained mobilized, while the alert widened because U.S. Vice President JD Vance was delivering a speech at the JPMorgan building, not far from the White House, at the time.

No further details about the motive behind the incident have been released, and it is not known whether anyone was injured.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:47

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