The 2027 agriculture budget reaches 17.9 billion lekë, 1.1 billion more than a year earlier

The 2027 agriculture budget reaches 17.9 billion lekë, 1.1 billion more than a year earlier

Agriculture has been allocated 17.9 billion lekë for 2027, just 1.1 billion lekë more than a year earlier.

Reporting to the Agriculture Committee, Minister Andis Salla said 47% of the funds would go toward four main areas: sustainable development and rural areas, food safety, fisheries, and strengthening drainage infrastructure.

Të lidhura

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Salla said next year’s budget is 10% higher than the 2026 budget and that support for farmers will also increase by 10%. He also announced that, in addition to budget funds, 72 million euros had been secured from the World Bank to establish laboratories.

Opposition MP Shkurt Lasku challenged the figures presented. He said agriculture is discriminated against in the allocation of public funds: the country’s economic growth is supported mainly by services and construction, while the agricultural sector receives insufficient funding. Lasku called the 0.02% share of funding very low and said the government should have held a debate on increasing support.

The IPARD III programme was also discussed. This time, unlike on previous occasions, the minister did not give a date for its launch. Salla said the required documentation had been submitted in September this year and that a final response from the European Union was expected, as the necessary conditions had, he said, been met.

The meeting ended without requests for changes or additional funds. The members of the Agriculture Committee unanimously approved in principle the draft law “On the 2027 Budget.”


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:46

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