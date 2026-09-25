Trump–Xi meeting in Washington: Symbolic American gift and opposing positions on Taiwan

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Washington amid official ceremonies, symbolic gestures and calls for cooperation, but also deep differences over issues affecting U.S.–China relations.

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During his visit to the White House, Xi Jinping attended an official reception and a state dinner held in his honor. Discussions focused on bilateral relations, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security.

One of the dinner’s most notable moments was Donald Trump’s gift to Xi Jinping: a sculpture of a bald eagle, the national symbol of the United States.

Trump described the eagle as representing “America’s free and soaring spirit.” The gift exchange was also seen as a symbolic gesture, in keeping with the diplomatic tradition of leaders using gifts to convey messages in relations between countries.

Taiwan was among the most sensitive topics in the talks. Xi Jinping called on Washington to maintain what Beijing defines as a “correct stance” on the island and to oppose its independence.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese president urged the United States to handle the Taiwan issue with “care” to lay a foundation for strategic cooperation and the advancement of U.S.–China relations.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China’s territory, while the island is governed by its own government. The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but U.S. law provides for support for its ability to defend itself.

Another major topic was artificial intelligence. Xi said that the United States and China, as two of the world’s leading technological powers, bear responsibility for the development of the field. He called for AI to be used for the common good and to remain under human control.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has emphasized maintaining American leadership in advanced technologies. Trump himself had said that artificial intelligence would be one of the issues he would discuss with Xi.

Experts cited by international media say Washington and Beijing continue to hold different views on the development and regulation of AI. China has placed the technology at the center of its economic and technological strategy, while debate continues in the United States over its risks and how it should be regulated.

Although the public atmosphere appeared warm, the meeting was conducted cautiously. Trump spoke of progress on issues of interest to both countries and used friendly language to describe his relationship with Xi Jinping.

The reception protocol also drew particular attention in China. The airport welcome, official ceremony and state dinner were widely covered in Chinese media and on social media. According to analyses cited by the BBC, these elements also affect how Xi Jinping is presented politically to the domestic public.

Nevertheless, behind the ceremonies and conciliatory messages, strategic competition between the two powers remains, particularly in technology, security and the Taiwan issue.

That same day, another confrontation unfolded in Washington, this time between the Trump administration and U.S. media outlets.

Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico had been allowed to return to the White House grounds following a ruling by federal judge Timothy Kelly. He ordered the administration to restore access and said their exclusion was likely to violate constitutional rights. The ruling provided that the ban would not be enforced for 14 days.

Nevertheless, during the first part of the day, reporters from the three outlets again faced restrictions. According to media reports, they were initially barred from entering the White House despite the court order. The news organizations therefore requested an emergency court hearing.

Later, the White House announced that access had been restored. The legal dispute began after the Trump administration barred the outlets from the White House. The outlets challenged the decision in court, arguing that it infringed on press freedom and rights protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

But the situation remained tense. CNN reported that one of its reporters and a producer were prevented from covering the arrival of guests at the state dinner for Xi Jinping, even though a court had earlier ordered access restored.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington thus unfolded on two fronts: on one hand, ceremonies, gifts and statements about cooperation; on the other, sharp disagreements over Taiwan, artificial intelligence and relations between the U.S. administration and the media.