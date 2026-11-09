Trump questions the U.S. midterm elections: Were they fair?

U.S. President Donald Trump has questioned the credibility and transparency of the midterm elections. He raised questions about early voting results and the use of electronic voting machines.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, which saw Republicans suffer a heavy defeat. They lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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The U.S. president asked whether anyone truly believed the elections had been fair and how the polls could have been so wrong.

He claimed that some early voting results had been so high that victory had become impossible, regardless of how many voters turned out. Trump singled out electronic voting machines, saying they influence the outcome more than voters do.

He said everything depends on the machines, which, in his view, are more important than the voter. With these remarks, Trump repeated unfounded allegations that results could be manipulated through electronic equipment.

These statements contradict the position Trump took earlier, after the Republicans’ defeat, when he said he would accept the results and was willing to work with Democrats.

Nevertheless, Trump and some Republicans have continued to claim that there were irregularities in the process. They accuse Democrats of seeking ways to influence the outcome, including through voting by people who are not U.S. citizens.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, voting rights experts had warned that Trump and his Republican allies might challenge the midterm election results. Just days after the Republicans’ defeat, the president returned to claims of a rigged election similar to those he made after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, lending weight to the experts’ warnings.