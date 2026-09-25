Trump and Xi hold grand ceremony, but no solution to key disputes

Chinese President Xi Jinping was received in the United States with military honors, a red carpet and a state banquet. During the meeting, Donald Trump spoke about his personal relationship with his Chinese counterpart, declaring that “a truly excellent friendship” had been established between them.

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In a brief press statement at the White House, Xi focused on economic and trade cooperation. “We need to cooperate sincerely. China remains open to American companies that want to invest and engage in our country. At the same time, I hope Chinese companies will be treated fairly in the United States,” the Chinese president said during his visit to the US.

Another topic discussed was artificial intelligence. Xi warned that its development must be controlled and used for the benefit of humanity. Trump, meanwhile, praised the technology’s potential, describing “superintelligence” as an opportunity that could help strengthen peace and prosperity in the years and decades ahead.

However, the meeting produced few concrete results. The parties agreed to extend by two months what could be described as a kind of “truce” in trade disputes and over tariffs. They also committed to suspending punitive tariffs and export restrictions until January 10.

No tangible progress was announced on the most sensitive issues. These include artificial intelligence, the status of Taiwan, China’s influence in Iran and Beijing’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. Clashes between the US and China continue to extend across many areas, including trade, chips, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Iran and the war in Ukraine, with no clear solutions so far.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that maintaining communication channels with China is also important, given that it is the US’s main strategic rival. “This is the world’s second-largest economy, with a very powerful military that is perhaps undergoing the fastest arming process in history,” Rubio said.

The way Trump organized the reception for Xi Jinping drew criticism in the US. Democratic Senator Chris van Hollen accused the president of repeatedly falling victim to self-deception and trying to flatter authoritarian leaders such as Putin and Xi, believing that this would help him achieve his objectives. “This is completely wrong. Trump may consider himself the best negotiator in the world. But the fact is that these foreign leaders are pulling the wool over the eyes of the United States and taking advantage of it,” he said.

The criticism did not come only from Democrats. Republicans close to Trump also expressed reservations about the costly and grand ceremonies held in honor of the Chinese leader. “I would not have advised the president to hold such a pompous reception for Xi Jinping,” Republican Senator Roger Wicker said.

/DW