SDSM: ZNAM 2.0 platform aims to divert attention from Mickoski’s actions

In a statement to the media, SDSM declares that the ZNAM 2.0 platform emerged at the moment when the party claims it had uncovered Mickoski’s plan to sell Macedonia, open mines and exploit antimony without the citizens’ approval.

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The party asks who benefits from diverting public attention and shifting it away from what it describes as Mickoski’s crimes and those of his organized criminal group.

According to SDSM, the only beneficiary is “the conman Mickoski,” while it emphasizes that it is no coincidence that they were paid through tenders worth 1.6 million euros.

SDSM adds that President Filipce and its representatives are in the field with citizens every day, fighting, as stated in the reaction, against Mickoski’s gang. The statement also claims that VMRO is in free fall and that “the conman” no longer enjoys any support. According to the party, the aim is to bring down SDSM, but, as they declare, this will not happen.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 10:24

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