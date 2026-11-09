Trump admits immigration policy went too far after mass arrests and deportations

Donald Trump spoke publicly about the reasons he believes led to the Republicans’ poor results in last week’s elections.

In an interview with CBS, the U.S. president cited Iran and poor communication as two of the main factors.

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Trump also acknowledged that his administration may have acted too harshly in its campaign against undocumented immigrants, during which thousands were arrested and deported.

“It was a somewhat overly harsh policy, I admit. I think it may indeed have been too harsh,” he said, referring in particular to immigrants who have lived in the United States for ten years or more and have not committed serious crimes.

The admission is a significant one from the head of the U.S. administration: an issue at the center of his 2024 election campaign has, within two years, become one that could cost him politically.

Trump has privately expressed concerns about some of the methods his administration has used to detain and deport immigrants.

It is not yet known whether he is considering changing his immigration agenda, even after acknowledging that the policies implemented have been particularly harsh.

Recently, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, the architect of these policies, as his new chief of staff.