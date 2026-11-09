Rama at Paris Peace Forum, bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Rama at Paris Peace Forum, bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Rama is attending the Paris Peace Forum at President Macron’s invitation. This year, the international platform focuses on the role of effective governance in securing lasting peace, stability and prosperity amid geopolitical shifts, technological developments and climate challenges.

During the forum, Rama will take part in a special “Spotlight” session, where he will speak about the European outlook and the importance of the European Union accession process for younger generations.

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The prime minister will also take part in the Paris Peace Forum’s plenary session. The discussion, titled “From Sovereignty to Cooperation,” will examine various dimensions of international cooperation.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 20:01

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