Elections in Spain/ 83-year-old woman brings her chair to the PP headquarters to await the results

Carmen Canas, 83, took a bus from her home to the headquarters of the People’s Party (PP) in Madrid, bringing a chair with her to follow election night in Spain.

She sat in the front row, facing the headquarters’ balcony, waiting for the results to appear on a large screen.

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“I have always supported the PP,” Canas told the Spanish newspaper El Pais. She recalls being in the same place in 2023, but is not sure whether she has gone there on other occasions.

Canas said she would follow the results on the screen. Meanwhile, party supporters continued to gather behind her: some were carrying Spanish flags, while others had drinks in their hands.