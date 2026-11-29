Switzerland will restrict fireworks that produce loud bangs after a proposal to ban them won majority support in a referendum held on Sunday, November 29.

About 60% of voters backed the proposal, which was put to a vote through Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. The aim is to reduce the harm that noise, debris and accidents can cause to people, animals and the environment.

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The government and parliament, which opposed the new measures, will have two years to draw up the specific rules. They will also decide which categories of fireworks are too loud.

Quieter products, including sparklers and Roman candles, will remain permitted. Organizers of large events may qualify for exemptions, while individuals will be banned from using loud fireworks.

Supporters of the proposal used posters showing frightened cats and dogs with their paws over their ears. They said fireworks cause stress to people and animals, while firework debris often ends up in fields.

Roman Huber, a dog trainer and member of the referendum committee, said fireworks are used not only during celebrations but also in the days before and after major national events. For that reason, he said, they have become a nuisance throughout the year.

“People may say fireworks are simply a way to have fun. But it is not fun when people and animals suffer,” Huber said.

Opponents, meanwhile, saw the proposal as an infringement on individual freedom. They argued that fireworks are an important part of traditional celebrations, including New Year’s Eve and Swiss National Day.

Before the vote, lawmaker Andrea Caroni of the center-right Liberal Party (FDP) said supporters of the ban were trying to take away other people’s enjoyment of celebrations.

“Fireworks are an expression of joy,” Caroni said, stressing that their use is already subject to strict rules.

“We should not restrict people’s enjoyment any further, least of all through a blanket nationwide ban,” he said before the referendum.