Trendafilova: The Specialist Chambers operate independently and without external influence

The President of the Specialist Chambers, Ekaterina Trendafilova, has responded through a video at a time when the Law on the Specialist Chambers has been approved in Kosovo, speaking about the judicial processes in The Hague and claims of external influences on the court’s work.

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According to her, the institution has faced disinformation about its independence and activities. Trendafilova emphasized that the Specialist Chambers are an independent institution, while its judges are individuals of integrity, coming from European Union member states and contributing states.

Trendafilova explained that the mandate of the Specialist Chambers stems from an exchange of letters, the Constitution of Kosovo, and the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. She said the court aims to conduct safe, independent, impartial, fair, and efficient criminal proceedings, while guaranteeing strong protection for witnesses and victims.

She added that despite the disinformation that continues to circulate, the accused are guaranteed the right to a fair trial, in accordance with internationally recognized standards. According to her, judges appointed to the Specialist Chambers come from European Union member states and contributing states and must possess high moral character, impartiality, and integrity, as well as the qualifications required in their own countries for appointment to the highest judicial offices.

The President of the Specialist Chambers stated that judges perform their duties independently, impartially, and conscientiously, in the service of justice and the rule of law. She emphasized that they consistently apply the international conventions incorporated into the Constitution of Kosovo, including the European Convention on Human Rights and its case law, while proceedings are conducted in a manner that ensures these rights are protected at every stage of the process.

Trendafilova noted that judicial decisions can be reviewed through appeals procedures, including the Appeals Panels of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the Supreme Court Panel. Defendants also have the right to appeal to the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court if they believe their rights have been violated. She underlined that these legal remedies have been used by defendants and that in a number of judgments they have been successful.

According to her, challenging judicial decisions is legitimate in a democratic society. However, the rule of law requires that no one dictates to judges how they should interpret and apply the law.

“As an independent judicial institution, the Specialist Chambers exercise their mandate without political considerations, preferences, influences, or interference. The Specialist Chambers remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the highest international standards, while continuing the work entrusted to them independently of any external pressure, with the expectation that all involved actors fulfill their respective obligations to ensure respect for the rule of law,” she said.