MP Luan Aliu mocks Grenell after reports of an investigation ordered by Trump

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Luan Aliu has commented on reports of an investigation into Richard Grenell, linking the development to messages that, according to him, the American diplomat sent to opposition figures calling for the Kurti government to be brought down.

Të lidhura None found

In a post, Aliu recalled the way Grenell counted down the days in his messages, calling for the removal of the Kurti government from power.

Referring to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered an investigation into Grenell over suspicions of influence peddling in exchange for money, the Vetëvendosje MP responded ironically.

“Seven more days, six more days, five more days… This is how Richard Grenell wrote to opposition representatives, calling for the Kurti government to be brought down.

Now, he is facing reports of an investigation ordered by Trump, linked to suspicions of influence in exchange for money.

Once, he counted the days for others. But now, will someone start counting his days?”