Three years after the Banjska attack, Radoiçiq still free in Serbia

On September 24, 2023, northern Kosovo was shaken by one of the most serious attacks since the postwar period. An armed group attacked the Kosovo Police in Banjska, Zvečan. Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was killed, while two other police officers were wounded.

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After the clash, police killed three members of the group and arrested three others. A large quantity of weapons, military equipment and documents was discovered near the Banjska Monastery, which Kosovo authorities linked to preparations for the attack.

On September 26, two days after the incident, Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla published footage that, according to him, showed Milan Radoiçiq with members of the group at the Banjska Monastery. On September 29, 2023, Radoiçiq publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nevertheless, three years later, he continues to live freely in Serbia. INTERPOL issued an arrest warrant for him on December 7, 2023. Kosovo authorities have also placed the other defendants who are abroad on an international wanted list.

Kosovo’s Special Prosecution Office filed an indictment on September 11, 2024, against Radoiçiq and 44 other people for criminal offenses including terrorism, financing terrorism and money laundering. The indictment states that the group aimed to secede northern Kosovo and unite it with Serbia.

One day after the first anniversary of the attack, proceedings began at the Basic Court in Pristina against the three defendants who are in detention. They pleaded not guilty. The trial is continuing with the examination of evidence and questioning of witnesses. Regarding the other 42 defendants, the court did not allow a trial in absentia.

According to the Prosecution’s allegations in the indictment, preparations for the attack had begun earlier, while Radoiçiq had organized, armed and financed the group. The Prosecution also alleges that Serbian structures played a role in and provided support for the incident. These allegations form part of the charges and will be examined during the judicial proceedings.