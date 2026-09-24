Check the weather forecast for September 24, 2026: stable atmospheric conditions

This Thursday, Albania will be under the influence of stable atmospheric conditions, with mostly clear skies and no precipitation. According to the Military Meteorological Service (SHMU), the weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the country during the day, with limited, passing cloud cover mainly over mountainous areas.

Të lidhura

None found

Winds will be light, mainly from the northwest to the southeast, with average speeds of up to 6 meters per second.

Conditions at sea are also expected to remain calm. Waves along the Adriatic and Ionian coasts will be force 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 07:56

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