Parliament to convene in plenary session today, with two urgent interpellations and two bills on the agenda

This Thursday, the Parliament of Albania will convene at 10:00 for its next plenary session, with two urgent interpellations with government ministers and the consideration of several bills on the agenda.

Të lidhura None found

The session was called by order of Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi, while the two interpellations were requested by deputies from the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party.

Minister of the Environment Sofjan Jaupaj will be called to an interpellation and is expected to answer opposition questions on issues related to the ministry he heads.

Education Minister Mirela Kumbaro will also face opposition deputies. The interpellation with her will focus on issues related to education.

Another important item on the agenda is the bill concerning the participation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania in NATO’s military operation, the “International Stabilization Force,” in Gaza.

The bill provides for the engagement of the Albanian Armed Forces in this operation, and its approval in Parliament requires an absolute majority of votes.

The deputies will also consider the bill “On several amendments and additions to Law No. 10236, dated 18 February 2010, ‘On taking control of companies through a public offer’.”

AGENDA

In accordance with Order No. 56, dated 22 September 2026, of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Niko Peleshi, the agenda is as follows:

1. Approval of the minutes of the plenary session of 17 September 2026. (Article 44, paragraph 2, of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament)

2. Announcements.

3. Urgent interpellation with the Minister of the Environment, Mr Sofjan Jaupaj, requested by a group of deputies from the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party.

4. Urgent interpellation with the Minister of Education, Ms Mirela Kumbaro, requested by a group of deputies from the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party.

5. Bill “On the participation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania in the military operation of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza.”

6. Bill “On several amendments and additions to Law No. 10236, dated 18 February 2010, ‘On taking control of companies through a public offer’.”

7. Discussions on issues outside the agenda.