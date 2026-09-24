Ebola in the Dominican Republic/ US increases humanitarian support as epidemic claims thousands of lives in Central Africa

Washington has announced that it will provide an additional $267 million for efforts to combat the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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The decision was announced during the proceedings of the UN General Assembly. The US State Department said that the United States’ direct contribution to health and humanitarian aid related to the outbreak had reached $887 million.

According to US authorities, the United States remains the leading donor to international efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

The State Department called on countries with financial capacity to increase their aid and contribute to sharing the burden of this crisis, which has been classified as a health emergency.

Meanwhile, at the end of August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for $1.1 billion to implement a plan aimed at tackling the epidemic.

Doctors Without Borders warns that the situation is not improving, as the virus is also appearing in new areas.

The current outbreak is the 17th in the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and, within a few months, has become one of the deadliest episodes the country has experienced.

The latest data from the Congo’s National Institute of Public Health show that 3,639 deaths have been recorded so far, while the number of cases confirmed through laboratory tests has reached 7,541.