Xi Jinping in the US: Let’s cooperate as partners, not compete; Trump welcomes him with military ceremony

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington and delivered a message in favor of cooperation between China and the United States. At Joint Base Andrews, the Chinese president was welcomed by his US counterpart, Donald Trump, with a special military ceremony.

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“Our two countries should be partners, not rivals,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media. He emphasized that friendly exchanges over the years have brought benefits to the people of both countries, while the interests of China and the US are closely intertwined.

The three-day visit is taking place amid pronounced rivalry between Beijing and Washington, as well as efforts to keep communication channels open between the two powers.

The Air China plane carrying the Chinese president landed at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, at around 12:40 a.m. Greek time. Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, personally welcomed Xi Jinping, who had arrived with his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Twenty-one soldiers took part in the welcoming ceremony. It included a red carpet, cannon fire and the performance of the national anthems by the US Air Force band.

The two couples walked together along the red carpet during a ceremony marked by a large military presence. Aircraft flew overhead, including a formation of B-1 bombers and F-22 fighter jets. After the ceremony ended, the two presidents departed in separate vehicles.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet again at the White House, where another state welcoming ceremony with military honors will be held.

Trade between the two countries is among the main topics of the visit. Washington and Beijing have agreed to extend their trade truce, giving negotiations on economic issues more time.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced that the two sides had agreed to continue the period of economic de-escalation, which was initially due to end on November 10.

“We agreed today to extend the economic de-escalation between our two countries, so that we have more time to see what we can do on the economic front,” Bessant told Fox News.

Under the new agreement, the trade truce will remain in effect until January 10, 2027.