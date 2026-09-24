49-year-old man dies in hospital after being injured in a conflict in Tirana

Last night, 49-year-old Kreshnik Cara, who was stabbed in Tirana on September 23, succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital.

Të lidhura

None found

The incident took place on Marko Boçari Street, inside a bar near Petro Nini High School. The suspect, 50-year-old Toni Nake, is believed to have argued with Cara before stabbing him.

Police statement:

“Further to the information provided earlier, we inform you that K. C., 49, who was injured with a sharp object, has died in hospital despite receiving medical assistance. The investigative team is continuing its work to fully document the circumstances of the case,” the police statement said.

The suspect was also injured during the altercation. After being arrested, he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 07:57

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