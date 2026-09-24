Three years after the Banjska attack, Kurti: Those responsible will face Kosovo’s justice

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, commemorated the armed attack that occurred on September 24, 2023, in Banjska, Zvecan, where Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life.

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In a social media post, Kurti honored Bunjaku as a “hero of Kosovo”, noting that he fell in the line of duty, defending law and order, state sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the country.

According to the prime minister, the attack was carried out by a terrorist paramilitary group, organized, directed and financed by Belgrade, under the leadership of Milan Radoicic. He said the goal was to provoke an armed conflict and bloodshed at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery, and then the annexation of the north of Kosovo.

Kurti emphasized that this plan failed thanks to the resolve and professionalism of law enforcement, intelligence, political and societal actors, who acted to defend the Republic, peace, rights and security of all.

He declared that the state of Kosovo will not stop efforts to find all those responsible, until they face justice and receive the deserved punishment.

“In the early hours of September 24, 2023, in the village of Banjska in Zvecan, Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, now hero of Kosovo, fell in the line of duty for the rule of law, in defense of our Republic’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Kurti wrote.

He added that at the site of the attack, the road today bears the name of hero Afrim Bunjaku. During the action that day, three criminals were killed, while three others have been in prison ever since.

“All the others will answer to justice in our country sooner or later. Our state will never give up searching for them, until all have received the judgment of justice and the deserved punishment,” the prime minister stated.

Kurti also stressed that although the attack caused damage and suffering, the result was Kosovo’s victory.

“They have caused us harm and suffering, but we have won. Our independent state, the Republic of Kosovo, has triumphed over aggression and crime, the hero over the terrorists,” he declared.

The prime minister concluded his post with the homage: “Glory to the life and work of sergeant, hero Afrim Bunjaku!”