British embassy commemorates Banjska victim and calls for justice for perpetrators

The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Kosovo has marked the third anniversary of the terrorist attack in Banjska, where Kosovo Police Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life.

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On this occasion, the British representation praised the courage and professionalism of Kosovo police officers, who responded to the attack and contributed to restoring security.

In its statement, the Embassy also emphasized the importance of the work of Kosovo prosecutors in establishing justice and underscored that accountability remains essential.

“Three years after the tragic attack in Banjska, we remember Kosovo Police officer Afrim Bunjaku, who lost his life in the service of his country,” the statement said.

The Embassy added that the perpetrators, including Milan Radoičić, have still not faced justice.

“Those responsible, including Milan Radoičić, have yet to face justice. We again call on the Serbian authorities to take the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable without further delay,” the British Embassy declared.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 08:45

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