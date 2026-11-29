Kartal Square in Istanbul filled with thousands of protesters this Sunday, as people took to the streets against poverty, corruption and wars.

Heavy rain did not deter people from joining the march organized by trade unions affiliated with the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK), Turkish media reported.

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Participants included representatives of more than 130 workers’ and professional organizations, pensioners’ associations, women’s and youth organizations, as well as representatives of political parties, writers and artists.

Protesters held banners opposing the economic crisis, financial abuses and restrictions on media freedom. “Those who caused the crisis should pay the bill,” “No to censorship, freedom for the news,” and “We will not allow the theft of funds and the plundering through taxes” were among the slogans used at the rally.

Several political groups were also represented at the rally, including the New Party, DEM, TİP, EMEP, Sol Parti and TKP.

Some banners also called for a minimum wage of at least 85,000 Turkish liras and a reduction of the working day to six hours.