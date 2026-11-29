Two years since the Ibër-Lepenc explosion: 20 kilograms of TNT and allegations of espionage and secret KFOR documents

On November 29, 2024, at around 6:50 p.m., an explosion in the Ibër-Lepenc canal in the village of Varagë, Zubin Potok, severely damaged part of Kosovo’s vital infrastructure. Today marks two years since the attack, which threatened residents’ water supply and the operation of the Kosovo Energy Corporation’s power plants.

The Ibër-Lepenc canal supplies water to several municipalities. Its water is also used to cool units at the power plants in Obiliq, which are essential to the country’s electricity production.

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Damage to the concrete structure interrupted the water supply needed by the Kosovo Energy Corporation, putting both water supply and electricity production at risk. According to the assessment presented in the indictment, the damage to the Ibër-Lepenc enterprise amounts to €376,774.70.

Kosovo’s institutions described the incident as a terrorist attack within hours and raised suspicions of links to structures close to Serbia. Belgrade denied the allegations. Kosovo’s investigation resulted in charges against three people and allegations of broader espionage activity in the country.

The TNT was allegedly placed in a bag tied to a concrete pillar

The Special Prosecution alleges that brothers Jovan and Dragisha Viqentijeviq, working with others who have yet to be identified, placed about 20 kilograms of TNT inside the Ibër-Lepenc canal.

According to the indictment, the explosive was put in a bag tied with rope to a concrete pillar. The case file says it was placed there to cause serious damage to the critical water and electricity supply system.

The indictment says the explosion was triggered using a slow-burning safety fuse. The detonation severely damaged the canal’s concrete structure and put the water supply to the Kosovo Energy Corporation, as well as electricity production, at risk.

Prosecutors describe the attack’s intended aims as seriously intimidating the population, undermining the constitutional order and endangering Kosovo’s security. They say it was carried out in cooperation with others who have not been identified.

Allegations of information gathered for Serbian military intelligence

The indictment devotes a separate section to Jovan Viqentijeviq. Prosecutors allege that he was recruited by Serbia’s Military Intelligence Service.

According to the case file, Viqentijeviq is suspected of collecting confidential information and documents in Kosovo for use in illegal activities and of handing them over to the Serbian service during meetings in Serbia.

Among the materials cited is a 66-page confidential document allegedly prepared by KFOR on April 28, 2009. It contained information about the security situation in the area known as Kroi i Vitakut in Mitrovicë.

Prosecutors allege that Jovan Viqentijeviq obtained the document and consider it evidence of the suspected espionage. The case file also refers to sensitive information about KFOR, the Kosovo Police and strategic facilities in the north of the country that he is suspected of collecting.

The indictment also accuses Viqentijeviq of monitoring the movements of American KFOR soldiers and photographing the Kosovo Police Special Units’ base in Jasenovik, in the municipality of Zubin Potok.

The allegations concern information about international troop movements and the activities of security institutions in the north, making the case particularly serious from the standpoint of Kosovo’s security.

An allegedly altered document portraying an armed Albanian organization

Prosecutors also cite an altered document that they say was intended to create the impression that an armed Albanian organization was operating.

The case file identifies the organization as fictitious and names it the “National Committee for the Liberation and Defense of Albanian Territories.” The document allegedly included photographs of senior Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) officers, with the aim of creating a narrative harmful to Kosovo in its relations with the international community.

According to prosecutors, the material was part of efforts to undermine the legal order and security of the Republic of Kosovo and to endanger the lives of its officials.

This allegation extends the case beyond the Ibër-Lepenc explosion to suspicions of organized intelligence-gathering and propaganda activities against Kosovo.

Weapons and military equipment found during searches

Kosovo Police searched the suspects’ properties in Zubin Potok and the village of Prevlak. According to the indictment, officers found and seized various weapons and military equipment.

Items listed in the case file include AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, “Zolla” rocket launchers, around 500 rounds of 7.9-millimeter ammunition, ammunition of various calibers, magazines, bayonets, masks and other equipment.

Prosecutors also cite military uniforms from various countries, including Serbia and Russia, as well as helmets and other equipment. According to the case file, three magazines, one round of ammunition, a knife and several military uniforms were found in the home of defendant Igor Dimoviq.

Police seized the materials, which were included as evidence in the criminal proceedings. Prosecutors link them to the charge of illegal weapons possession and their suspicions about the activities of those involved in the case.

FBI experts compared soil from boots with samples from the explosion site

Experts from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also contributed to the investigation into the attack.

According to prosecutors, the American experts analyzed soil found on the Viqentijeviq brothers’ seized boots and compared it with samples taken at the explosion site.

The indictment cites a geological expert report finding that the samples did not differ in structure, color or composition. Prosecutors present this as one piece of evidence that they say links the defendants to the scene.

Photographs, documents, electronic devices and other materials were also collected during the investigation. Prosecutors intend to present them in court in support of their allegations.

Prosecutors allege the Serbian government played a key role in preparing the attack

On December 9, 2025, the Special Prosecution filed an indictment against Jovan and Dragisha Viqentijeviq and Igor Dimoviq. They are charged with offenses related to endangering the constitutional order through damage to public installations, committing a terrorist act, illegal weapons possession and espionage.

In his opening statement at the Basic Court in Prishtinë on July 9, 2026, special prosecutor Bekim Kodraliu said the evidence gathered during the investigation showed, in his view, that the Serbian government had played a key role in preparing the attack.

This is one of the prosecution’s central allegations in the case. However, the guilt of the defendants and any claim that other people or structures were involved remain for the court to determine.

Trial continues without a final verdict

The trial of the three defendants has begun at the Basic Court in Prishtinë. The defendants have pleaded not guilty at the hearings held so far, while prosecutors have presented their evidence and allegations.

As of November 29, 2026, the court has not issued a final ruling in the case. Before deciding on criminal responsibility, it must examine the evidence, testimony and objections of the parties.

Two years after the explosion, the Ibër-Lepenc case remains among the most serious security cases in postwar Kosovo. The indictment raises suspicions not only of an organized attack on vital infrastructure, but also of espionage and the collection of information about Kosovo’s security institutions and the international presence in the country.

For Kosovo, fully establishing what happened is a matter of state security and justice. Any responsibility beyond that of the people accused of placing the explosives, including responsibility for organizing, supporting or ordering the attack, must be established through evidence.