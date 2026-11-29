The Student Movement has responded to the serious assault on Albanian employees of Communal Hygiene in Skopje.

In its statement, the movement called for the case to be investigated until all the facts are established and justice is served. It urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs not to apply double standards, but to follow legal procedures through to the end.

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According to the Student Movement, the victim is a hardworking man and father of eight who was brutally assaulted by a group of 15 people who identified themselves as a committee of the Macedonian side after finishing his night shift at Communal Hygiene. To support his family, he works nights at Communal Hygiene and continues working in the private sector during the day.

“A man who sacrifices everything for his family became a victim of violence instead of being respected and feeling safe. As the Student Movement, we call on the responsible institutions to act immediately, identify everyone involved in the assault and ensure that those responsible face justice.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs cannot apply double standards: acting as a mother to one person and a stepmother to another. Not long ago, the ministry announced that 13 people were wanted in connection with the events of November 28, while two others had been detained. We therefore ask publicly: What is happening with the 15 people who assaulted a father of eight? Will they be identified, will action be taken against them, and will the law be applied equally to everyone?

We are not asking for privileges for anyone. We are asking for justice, equality before the law and protection for every citizen, regardless of ethnic or political affiliation,” the Student Movement’s statement said.

The movement also expressed its support for the victim and his family, stressing that no one remains in power forever.