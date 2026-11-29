Parliamentary elections in Spain are recording the highest turnout ever measured at this time of day, surpassing the figures from previous elections.

Data from Spain’s Ministry of the Interior show that 68% of registered voters had cast their ballots by 6 p.m. This is the highest turnout at this hour since statistics began to be collected.

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The previous record dated back to March 1996, when 63.4% of the electorate had voted by 6 p.m.

The increase is also significant compared with the 2023 parliamentary elections. At the same time of day, turnout then stood at 53.1%, around 14 percentage points lower than this year.

A sign of record turnout had also been evident at 2 p.m. By then, 45.7% of voters had cast their ballots, surpassing the previous record of 41.8%, set in June 1993.