Aleksandar Vuçiq, a Serbian opposition leader and head of the parliamentary group that bears his name, urged citizens to oppose Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe (CoE). In a speech on Sunday, he said he expected pressure to admit Kosovo to the organization and also commented on Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

According to the Serbian newspaper “Novosti,” Vuçiq said Serbia had so far managed to preserve its “integrity” in the CoE but was facing pressure over Kosovo’s membership. He said he hoped the danger would be understood and that efforts to mobilize opposition to its admission would begin.

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Speaking about Kurti, Vuçiq said he appeared “extremely happy and optimistic” and expressed hope that this would not last long. He also criticized Adem Mavriq, deputy speaker of Serbia’s parliament, questioning his ability to defend Serbian national interests. According to “Novosti,” Mavriq attended the leaders’ summit on the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, held on November 27 in Tirana, where Kurti also spoke.

Kosovo applied for CoE membership in May 2022. In April 2024, the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly recommended its admission, but the matter has not been placed on the agenda of the Committee of Ministers, which makes the final decision. In October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora said it was still unclear what conditions must be met for the application to be considered, Gazeta Express reported.

Vuçiq, a former president of Serbia, is now in opposition after his list was defeated by the Student List in the October 25 parliamentary elections. Serbia’s presidential election is scheduled for December 27.