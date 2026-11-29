Former prosecutor Eugen Beçi has publicly criticized the response of the State Police following the incident on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, where Democratic Party MP Kliti Hoti was struck by a rubber bullet during the protest.

According to Beçi, the version presented by the police seeks to limit responsibility to a single officer, avoiding any possible accountability within the chain of command.

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He questions the circumstances in which the special weapon was used, as well as the claim that the officer acted without receiving instructions from the operation’s commanders.

The former prosecutor argues that firing from behind at a sensitive part of the body constitutes a serious violation of the rules governing the use of force.

Beçi says that, in such cases, institutions often identify a single culprit in order to avoid holding commanders accountable. According to him, this approach was also evident in the State Police’s statement following the MP’s injury, presenting the incident as the individual action of one officer while leaving the chain of command untouched.

However, he says this version raises an even greater problem: if the official claim is accurate, then a police officer in the field used a special weapon and fired kinetic ammunition without authorization.

Weapons of the 37/40 mm caliber and rubber projectiles, Beçi emphasizes, are not tools that can be used at an individual officer’s discretion. They are managed through special registers, and their use is permitted only on the order of the police operation’s commander. For this reason, he asks who actually controls the state’s weapons if an officer can fire in the capital’s central area without receiving a command.

The manner in which the shot was fired also presents a serious legal and technical problem, according to the former prosecutor. The United Nations’ international standards, the case law of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights, and Law No. 82/2024 “On the State Police” establish that rubber bullets must not be used in the absence of active violence posing a threat to life and that aiming above the waist is prohibited.

The impact between the shoulders, toward the spinal column and rib cage, cannot be considered an insignificant mistake, Beçi argues. It struck a vital area where a rubber projectile can cause potentially fatal consequences. Given that the shot came from behind, without warning, and on a street where no attack against the police had been reported, he maintains that the claim of self-defense does not stand.

Beçi also views the case as an example of a double standard in justice. According to him, a citizen who pushes a barrier or throws an object onto the street is immediately handcuffed and faces a request for “remand in custody” for disturbing public order.

On the other hand, he continues, when an officer fires from behind with a service weapon at an elected representative of Parliament in broad daylight and in front of cameras, raising suspicions of abuse of office, arbitrary actions and injury, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Oversight Agency (AMP) are more cautious. In this case, there is no arrest in the act or handcuffing, but only administrative suspension and the opening of an investigation while the officer remains at liberty.

The former prosecutor ironically suggests that Albania’s Criminal Code appears to contain an unwritten rule: social danger depends on the direction in which the barrel is pointed. An ordinary citizen is treated as a threat who must immediately be put behind bars, while an officer who fires without an order on the boulevard is considered merely an administrative matter that can await investigation at home.

Beçi calls on the Prosecutor’s Office and the AMP to investigate the case fully, taking the ammunition registers, security-camera footage and radio communications from the operations room as evidence in order to determine who actually issued the order.

If this does not happen, he warns, the incident will not remain merely a shameful episode within the country. It could become another case in which Strasbourg reminds Albania that protecting those who shoot from behind and punishing protesters do not constitute public order, but impunity dressed in uniform.