Protester Briken Tuçi, who was injured during yesterday’s protest, is at the University Trauma Hospital, where he is being kept under the continuous supervision of the medical staff in the intensive care unit.

Today, one of the doctors at the Trauma Hospital gave a statement to the media, saying that the patient had suffered head trauma but currently showed no indication for surgical intervention.

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He also said that Tuçi is drowsy but responds to verbal stimuli from both medical personnel and family members, while his neurological condition and vital signs are being continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, the doctor also provided details about the patient’s injuries, stating that he had suffered a contusion but had no bleeding. He added that, at present, they did not consider intubation necessary.

“Following public interest in the patient being treated at the Trauma Hospital, I would like to provide the following update regarding yesterday’s events. The patient with head trauma is in intensive care under the constant supervision of the medical staff.

At present, there is an indication for surgery. He is being treated in accordance with medical protocols and is under continuous monitoring of his vital signs. The patient remains drowsy but responds to verbal stimuli,” he said.