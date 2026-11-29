The Painted Mosque in Tetovo one step closer to UNESCO – process for tentative list begins

The process of adding the Painted Mosque to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites has begun, marking the first stage toward its official nomination.

The initiative was launched by the National Conservation Center in cooperation with the Islamic Religious Community – Tetovo Mufti’s Office, and has also received the support of the National Council for Cultural Heritage.

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To achieve this goal, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sedat Sulejmani has established a special working group to prepare the necessary documentation and coordinate the relevant actions.

Built in the 19th century, the mosque is considered one of the region’s most outstanding examples of Islamic architecture. It is distinguished by its murals, rich ornamentation and distinctive synthesis of Ottoman and European artistic styles.

However, inclusion on the Tentative List is only the first step. A full nomination dossier will then need to be prepared, a process that requires more time and further commitment.