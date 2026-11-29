The president of the Federation of Trade Unions, Slobodan Trendafilov, told TV Shenja that the trade union minimum consumer basket has increased by 5,300 denars over the past year, with a large part of the increase recorded from last December until now. In the past three months alone, the increase has been more than 2,100 denars.

According to him, families need more than 5,000 additional denars in their budgets just to buy basic products and necessities that cost less a year ago. Trendafilov emphasized that, compared with this increase in prices, the government’s basket is approximately 11,000 denars lower, presenting a picture that does not reflect the real burden on families.

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“What should be emphasized is that the value of the trade union minimum consumer basket has increased over the past three months precisely in the segment of 63 basic food products, by more than 2,100 denars, which is a considerable amount. If it is taken into account that only basic needs have been calculated, then someone who wants to live somewhat more normally may need twice or three times more than what the trade union minimum basket provides for. The value of the basket has increased by more than 5,300 denars from last December to this December,” Trendafilov said.

Rising prices are making it increasingly difficult to survive on current incomes. Trendafilov stressed that citizens are now giving up some products, even cheaper ones, while families that have to pay rent, loans or installments face expenses far greater than the calculated minimum needs. According to him, two minimum wages are not enough to cover even the average government basket, while families are short thousands of denars to meet their monthly expenses without going into debt.

“The government’s basket is approximately 11,000 denars lower than the value of the trade union minimum consumer basket. Apparently, they want to show that people live well on wages in Macedonia, but their own basket proves that two minimum wages cannot cover the value of the average basket, while citizens are short approximately 6,000 to 8,000 denars even for a minimum standard of living. That is precisely why we demanded a 6,000-denar increase in workers’ wages, but they did not listen to our demands,” he said.

Trendafilov says that the increase in prices is now clearly visible as December approaches. He criticized the responsible institutions, which, according to him, are not taking effective measures to stop unjustified price increases, despite the laws and mechanisms at their disposal.

“It is unfortunate that whenever the holidays approach, they try to enrich themselves at the expense of workers and citizens. But we do not see swift, efficient and effective measures from the government that would help prevent this hidden inflation, as I would call it. They have a law on unfair trading practices, but they are not enforcing it. They have not even increased the fines, and they have not punished anyone. Apparently, they want to intimidate people only with words, but not with sanctions,” Trendafilov stressed.

As expenses increase by thousands of denars, wages fail to cover them, leaving workers employed but poor.

The trade union is calling for real wage increases above the rate of inflation, as well as concrete measures that will be felt in household budgets. According to the union, citizens’ standard of living is not measured by percentages and statements, but by whether a salary is enough to fill the basket, pay the bills and get through the month without going into debt. The trade unions warn that the rising consumer basket is deepening poverty, while the government’s figures on the cost of living are becoming increasingly detached from citizens’ reality.