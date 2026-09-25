Thief!”/ Students confront Bledi Çuçi at a café!

Former Interior Minister and Socialist Party MP Bledi Çuçi fell “prey” to protesters in Tirana during the evening, while he was sitting at an outdoor table at a café with his wife, Delina Fico.

As seen in the footage, the protesters addressed Çuçi with shouts of “Thief!”, “prison”, “prison”, “prison”. However, his wife reacted angrily and threw a fork and water bottles at them.

Të lidhura None found

“Shame”, “shame”, the protesters told the MP’s wife.

“Rama in prison, Çuçi in prison, Berisha in prison”, they added.

Earlier, protesters had also “targeted” Belinda Balluku, Taulant Balla and Zegjine Çaushi.