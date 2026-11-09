The Macrons launch legal battle in the US against Candace Owens over claims about Brigitte Macron’s identity

Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have sued commentator Candace Owens in the United States, accusing her of defamation and spreading false claims about the French First Lady’s gender identity.

The couple filed a federal lawsuit in Nashville, Tennessee, seeking to hold Owens accountable for statements and conspiracy theories that, they say, she has published since 2024.

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In court documents, the Macrons challenge the conservative commentator’s claims that Brigitte Macron was born a man and later assumed another person’s identity. They say the claims are false and have seriously damaged their reputations and privacy.

The lawsuit was filed on November 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the couple, Owens made the claims public in March 2024 and said she was so certain of them that she was willing to risk her entire professional reputation.

She later addressed the matter in an eight-part podcast series titled “Becoming Brigitte,” as well as in numerous social media posts.

The Macrons claim Owens continued spreading the allegations even after another defamation lawsuit was filed against her in Delaware in July 2025.

The couple also accuse the commentator of using the matter for financial gain by promoting and selling products that mock them and soliciting donations to fund her coverage of the story.

Before filing the latest lawsuit, the Macrons had initiated proceedings in Delaware. However, on October 27, 2026, Owens withdrew from that case without prejudice after challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The couple’s lawyers argue the trial should take place in Tennessee because Owens lives in Nashville and, they say, the materials containing the claims were created and published from that state.

The Macrons are seeking compensation for the alleged harm, including actual and punitive damages. They are also seeking a court order barring Owens from republishing statements that could be considered defamatory.