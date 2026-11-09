Bad weather helped me survive”: the professor who found comfort in rain and storms while coping with depression

While rain, wind, storms and cold are often seen as things that worsen our mood, British psychology professor Trevor Harley says these very conditions helped him cope with depression and anxiety.

A professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Dundee in Scotland, Harley has observed and documented the weather for more than 30 years. He says experiencing rain, strong winds, snow and storms has brought him calm and strength during difficult times.

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For him, changes in nature carry an important message: no condition lasts forever, including emotional difficulties. “Even the most severe weather events pass” is a thought that has helped him through his darkest moments.

A rainy day often prompts people to stay home, abandon their plans and wait for sunshine. But for Harley, rain and storms have taken on a different meaning, becoming a source of calm during difficult moments in his life.

He notes that the sound of rain can be soothing for many people. Its steady rhythm resembles what is known as “pink noise,” which some studies have linked to relaxation and better sleep. These sounds may reduce stress and create better conditions for rest.

The smell of the earth after rain can also be part of the experience. When water falls on dry ground, it releases several compounds into the air, including geosmin, which gives the earth its distinctive smell. Many people associate it with freshness and calm.

Rainfall may also affect work: a study of employees in Japan found that productivity increases on rainy days, when there are fewer distractions from outdoor activities.

Storms, which frighten some people because of thunder and lightning, can bring others a sense of release and calm. Harley also mentions the presence of negative ions in the air during these events.

Some research has examined whether negative ions might be linked to improved mood and reduced depressive symptoms in some people. However, that does not mean storms can be used as a treatment for depression.

Cold, too, although often associated with melancholy and a lack of energy, can have positive effects if exposure is moderate. The body activates mechanisms to maintain its temperature; cold may increase alertness, affect blood circulation and activate brown fat, which helps produce heat.

For this reason, interest in cold-water immersion and other forms of controlled exposure to low temperatures has grown in recent years. But extreme cold is not safe for everyone and can pose health risks.

Sunny weather does not necessarily guarantee a good mood, either. Seasonal changes affect people in different ways; for some, spring, with its longer days and fluctuating temperatures, may bring insomnia, anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns.

These problems are linked to the body’s adjustment to light, hormones and its biological rhythms. A rainy day should therefore not automatically be seen as harmful to mental health, just as sunshine does not, by itself, ensure emotional well-being.

For Harley, paying attention to the weather has become more than an interest in atmospheric phenomena: it helps him understand life and build psychological resilience. By watching nature change, he has learned that no condition is permanent and that neither rain nor storms last forever.

Harley offers this message: “Sometimes we need to learn not to fight every difficult day, but to accept that it, too, is part of life and that, sooner or later, it will pass.”