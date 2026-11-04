The five countries best equipped to withstand a global disaster or war, two of them in Europe

Amid geopolitical tensions, the consequences of climate change and the possibility of major international crises, attention is increasingly focused on the countries with the capacity to cope with extreme situations.

An assessment analyzing energy security, natural resources, water and food supplies, and emergency infrastructure ranks several countries among the best prepared for a global disaster. Iceland ranks second on the list.

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Iceland’s strengths are linked to its natural resources and widespread use of geothermal and hydroelectric power. Thanks to these sources, the country has significantly reduced its dependence on imported fuels and achieved a high degree of energy independence.

Iceland’s small population, low population density and abundant water resources give it other important advantages.

However, its isolated location does not fully protect it from the effects of a crisis. If imports were cut off for an extended period, supplies of essential goods could become a serious problem.

Switzerland ranks third and stands out for its advanced infrastructure and civil defense organization.

The country has an extensive network of underground shelters, while emergency preparedness measures have been part of its national strategy for many decades.

Its mountainous terrain, drinking water reserves and stable economy strengthen Switzerland’s ability to withstand major crises. In some international conflict scenarios, its longstanding policy of neutrality could also be an advantage.

Norway ranks fourth. It has considerable natural resources, high energy production and significant potential to use renewable sources.

Water resources, a relatively small population and effective institutions place Norway among the countries with a strong capacity to withstand crises.

Finland ranks fifth and is known for its high level of preparedness for emergencies.

The country has built a structured civil defense system, a network of shelters and specific plans to maintain essential services even in extremely difficult conditions. Domestic food production, forest resources and water reserves also contribute to its resilience.

What these five countries have in common is a combination of natural resources, institutional capacity and planned infrastructure.

Access to food and water, secure energy supplies, natural resources and the ability to manage emergencies could become essential if global supply chains and public services suffer major disruptions.

However, none of these countries is entirely protected from the effects of a global disaster.

A nuclear conflict, a prolonged climate crisis or a severe pandemic could have consequences extending far beyond the borders of the countries directly affected.

Such assessments combine various data to identify the countries most resilient to crises. However, the results always depend on the type of disaster, its duration and each country’s ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.