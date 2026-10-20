The crisis in education, housing and living costs brings young people out to protest across Europe

Thousands of people have protested in several European countries, including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, over problems in education, rising daily expenses and difficulties securing housing.

Të lidhura None found

Although many of the gatherings began peacefully, the situation escalated in some cases, involving clashes with police, property damage and looting.

In France, the protests were launched by secondary school students, who opposed the lack of teachers, poor conditions in educational institutions and difficulties gaining admission to universities. Other citizens also took to the streets, concerned about rising prices, particularly for fuel, and the worsening economic situation.

The General Confederation of Labour, one of France’s largest trade unions, came out in support of the protesters. The union is calling for lower prices, higher wages and improved pensions. In response to staff shortages in schools, the government has stated that it will hire 3,000 substitute teachers.

Another source of discontent is Spain, where protesters have placed the housing crisis at the center of their demands. Activists oppose rising rents and evictions, while calling for price freezes and stronger guarantees for tenants.

Public reaction intensified after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her home. The investment fund that owned the property raised her rent by 230%. Two weeks after the eviction, the woman died after being admitted to hospital.

The government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez proposed emergency measures for the housing sector, including limiting evictions and regulating short-term rentals. However, the initiative failed to secure the necessary support in parliament. Activists have announced that the protests will continue and have also warned of a general strike on November 11.

In Lisbon, hundreds of people protested against the high cost of housing. Official data included in the report show that property prices in Portugal doubled between 2015 and 2024, rising at a rate roughly twice as high as the European Union average.

Economic discontent has also caused unrest in Italy, mainly in Milan, but also in Turin and Bologna. Masked demonstrators clashed with police, threw stones and other objects, and set fire to barricades. In response, the Italian government is considering additional security measures, including deploying 500 military personnel in Milan.

Albania has also joined the wave of protests. Demonstrations against Prime Minister Edi Rama have continued for several days, with protesters raising concerns about perceived corruption, the lack of jobs and problems in education. Economic developments and major construction projects are also among the sources of discontent.

Although the demands vary from country to country, they are fundamentally linked to the same concerns: economic difficulties, the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with public services. In France, increasing violence has put additional pressure on the authorities, while President Emmanuel Macron has called on citizens to distinguish peaceful protesters from those responsible for vandalism and looting.

Governments have begun examining ways to respond to citizens’ demands, but it remains unclear whether the protest movements will lead to long-term reforms or to further escalation in the coming days.