Chairs outside the prime minister’s office for dialogue / Rama: The government and I are available! Abusers are not welcome

Prime Minister Edi Rama placed the “Dialogue” sign on the chairs set out on the steps of the prime minister’s office, along with a message saying that he was ready to speak with the protesters.

The head of government made it clear that dialogue cannot take place with people who use violence or with those who do not distance themselves from acts of violence.

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“Anyone who wants dialogue without conditions, wherever and whenever they want—even here, if they wish—I am available, together with the government. Those who are not welcome are those who use violence and those who do not distance themselves from violence,” Rama declared.