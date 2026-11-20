Today, at the Camp Vrellë training area, the joint exercise “Golden Sword” was held, involving the NATO-led KFOR mission, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and the Kosovo Police (KP).

Personnel of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) also took part in this exercise, in accordance with its original civil protection mandate.

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The exercise was designed and executed according to KFOR’s “Try and Prevent” priority.

Deployed personnel faced a series of high-intensity scenarios simulating complex emergencies, through which joint command, control and communication procedures were exercised within the respective chains of command.

Activities included Crowd and Riot Control (CRC) maneuvers to practice de-escalation techniques and public order management, as well as Rapid Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) drills supported by KFOR rotary-wing aircraft to ensure the timely extraction of simulated casualties.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) specialists from KFOR and KSF cooperated to identify and secure simulated explosive devices and to address chemical and environmental hazards in a simulated contaminated environment.

Regular joint exercises are essential to maintain a high level of operational readiness and to ensure that participating security units respond quickly, effectively and in a coordinated manner to potential crises.

The successful completion of the “Golden Sword” exercise underscores KFOR’s unwavering commitment to cooperating with other local and international security responders, in line with its mandate.

The key message delivered by KFOR Commander Major General Roberto Vergori was: “This is our mission. It is about people, their safety and ours. That is what we are here to deliver, with professionalism, impartiality and dedication,” emphasizing the importance of this exercise.