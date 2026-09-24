Sveçla: Without the arrest of all terrorists, justice for Afrim Bunjaku remains incomplete

On the third anniversary of the killing of Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Xhelal Sveçla, commemorated him with a post.

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Sveçla wrote that three years ago Kosovo faced what he described as the biggest terrorist attack in post-war Kosovo, which according to him was organized and supported by the state apparatus of Serbia, reports Klankosova.tv.

“Three years ago, our Republic was confronted with the largest terrorist attack in post-war Kosovo, organized and supported in all aspects by the state apparatus of Serbia. In defense of legality, constitutionality, and the safety of our citizens, that day Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku fell in the line of duty,” he wrote.

The minister also praised the commitment of the Kosovo Police during the confrontation with the armed group, emphasizing that the country’s institutions defended the territory, citizens, and constitutional order.

Nevertheless, according to him, the justice process for the murder of Afrim Bunjaku is not yet complete.

“Justice for the murder of Hero Afrim Bunjaku remains incomplete until the arrest and facing of justice by all terrorists, headed by Milan Radoičić,” Sveçla wrote.

He added that Afrim Bunjaku’s sacrifice will be remembered and honored forever.

“We bow with deep respect before his sacrifice, which will forever remain part of our collective memory and a guide for the new generations of our Republic,” Sveçla wrote.