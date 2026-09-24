Number of West Nile virus cases reaches 70, Skopje hardest hit

North Macedonia’s capital continues to bear the heaviest burden of West Nile fever infection, as the disease has now been confirmed in several other areas of the country. According to statistics published by the Institute of Public Health, as of September 22 the total number of cases has reached 70.

Të lidhura None found

Of the total reported, 65 have been definitively confirmed, while 5 others are treated as suspected, based on official case definitions.

Skopje remains the epicenter, accounting for 63 of those affected. Three cases have been identified in Veles, while Kumanovo, Sveti Nikole and Kavadarci have one case each. In the same period, authorities also report the first confirmed infection in Tetovo.

In addition, data from health institutions show that nine deaths have been recorded so far as a result of West Nile fever.