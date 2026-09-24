Plenary session, DP demands agenda change: Rama to explain the grave situation at SHISH

The Democratic Party is requesting a change to the agenda of the September 24 plenary session of Parliament, demanding that the focus be placed on the situation created within the State Intelligence Service following the security measures taken against SHISH director Vlora Hyseni.

Të lidhura

None found

The request was filed by the head of the DP Parliamentary Group, Gazment Bardhi, who is asking for the removal from the agenda of two urgent interpellations with the Minister of Environment, Sofjan Jaupaj, and the Minister of Education, Mirela Kumbaro.

In their place, the DP wants to add an item titled: “Control and parliamentary debate with Prime Minister Edi Rama regarding the serious situation in the State Intelligence Service.”



Shtuar 24.09.2026 10:12

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