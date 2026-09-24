New details from the video of the flag burning in Macedonia, teenager from Tetovo detained by authorities

The Cybercrime Unit in Tetovo, in cooperation with the Sector for Cybercrime and Digital Forensics at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has fully clarified the incident of a video distributed on the “TikTok” platform, showing the burning of the state flag of Macedonia.

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According to the official announcement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on September 22, 2026, during routine patrols on social networks, police officers identified a video content that constituted the criminal offense of “incitement of hatred, division or intolerance on national, religious and discriminatory grounds,” sanctioned by Article 319, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Authorities confirmed that after a series of investigative and operational actions, on September 23, 2026, it was discovered that behind this profile was a minor under the age of 14, resident in Tetovo. At the police station, in the presence of a parent and employees of the Center for Social Work Tetovo, the youth was questioned and admitted authorship of the act. The mobile device from which the video was uploaded was seized with the parent’s consent, to serve as material evidence in the process.

During questioning, the minor mentioned the involvement of three other peers in this act. They are expected to be summoned soon to give account at the police station, with the aim of fully investigating the matter. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that as soon as the documentation of the file is completed, the relevant report will be sent to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Tetovo.