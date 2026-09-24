Ramadani accuses Serbia of orchestrating and signaling the Banjska attack, says Vuçiq and Vulin are responsible

Alliance deputy Burim Ramadani stated that the attack in Banjska was orchestrated and signaled by Serbia. He expressed this stance in a Facebook post, commemorating the anniversary of the terrorist act that resulted in the killing of police officer Afrim Bunjaku.

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According to him, the Serbian state not only conceived, paid for, and trained the paramilitary group two years ago, but also gave various warnings about the attack. Ramadani adds that their goal remains the destabilization of the entire Balkan region, and for this, full responsibility is held by two persons: Aleksandar Vuçiq and Aleksandar Vulin.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 10:17

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