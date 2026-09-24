House arrest for Vlora Hyseni / Le Monde: A major blow to Rama’s government, shaken by corruption scandals

The French media outlet Le Monde has dedicated an article to the scandal involving Vlora Hyseni, who was suspended from her post as head of the State Intelligence Service and later dismissed for allegedly providing secret information to Ergys Agasi while he was on the run.

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In the article, the French outlet writes that Hyseni is suspected of leaking confidential information regarding the AKSHI affair, noting that if the charges against her are confirmed, it would mark the most serious national crisis in the country.

Le Monde also mentions the fact that Rama’s government has been shaken by several corruption scandals, and that this latest development would be another blow and setback for it.

“This affair is a further setback for the government of socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, which is already shaken by several corruption investigations targeting high-ranking officials. If Vlora Hyseni’s involvement is confirmed, it would constitute ‘the most serious national security crisis in the country’s history,'” the outlet writes.

Full article:

The head of Albania’s intelligence services, Vlora Hyseni, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, September 22, after an arrest warrant was issued by the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK). She was suspended from her duties and placed under house arrest as part of a corruption investigation. Former State Police chief Ilir Proda, who was dismissed earlier this year, also appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the same case, and his home was searched, the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

This affair is a further setback for the government of socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, which is already shaken by several corruption investigations targeting high-ranking officials. If Vlora Hyseni’s involvement is confirmed, this would constitute “the most serious national security crisis in the country’s history,” according to Balkan Insight media.

Vlora Hyseni has headed Albania’s State Intelligence Service (SHISH), the country’s most important national security institution, since 2023. She is suspected of leaking confidential information in the corruption scandal linked to the National Agency for the Information Society (AKSHI).

This agency coordinates the development of state information systems, digitization procedures, and manages the state portal for public services, e-Albania.