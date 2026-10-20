Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Following unrest in France and other European countries, Greek police have heightened their state of readiness. The Ministry of Citizen Protection is preparing measures for tomorrow’s protests, which will take place on a day when primary education unions have announced a 24-hour strike, while secondary school unions have decided to suspend work.

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The protests will begin tonight, when students plan to set up tents in the square in front of Parliament in Athens and in St. Sophia Square in Thessaloniki.

Representatives of student associations say the rally is linked to housing difficulties, high rents and the lack of places in dormitories. According to them, for many families, covering the expenses of a student living away from home has become a heavy burden.

Students, pupils, teachers and parents are also expected to take part in tomorrow’s protests. Teachers are demanding, among other things, higher salaries, the filling of vacant positions and safe schools. Students are calling for more funding for public universities and support for housing. Rallies have also been announced in Patras and other cities.

Police have announced that they will allow tents to be set up in Syntagma Square, but will intervene if there is violence. Measures are being planned to protect shops and embassies, while authorities are considering the possibility of closing metro stations in central Athens and Thessaloniki.

Protests and violent incidents in France, Italy, Belgium and Albania have also triggered political clashes in Greece. The new opposition party Greek Left Alliance has declared that this wave of protests should spread to Greece as well, but peacefully. The government, through its spokesperson, called for those inciting chaos to be isolated.

The socialist PASOK said that the violent actions of a minority should not be used to tarnish the protests. SYRIZA and the Communist Party have also called on students to mobilize, stressing that the rallies should be massive and peaceful.