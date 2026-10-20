Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Prime Minister Edi Rama called a meeting of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, which Elisa Spiropali was the only one not to attend, BalkanWeb reports.

Të lidhura

None found

The former foreign minister’s absence comes days after she sent an open letter to the prime minister. In it, she called for a political solution to the crisis triggered by the student uprising and for a path to be opened to overcome it.

Spiropali urged Rama not to hide behind the parliamentary majority and stressed that developments in the country called for political accountability and reflection.

The Socialist MP has previously put forward a platform aimed at opening up and improving the Socialist Party. It is not yet known whether she will take her publicly stated position toward the prime minister any further.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 12:42

Tags: , , , , ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing