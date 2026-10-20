Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Prime Minister Edi Rama called a meeting of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, which Elisa Spiropali was the only one not to attend, BalkanWeb reports.

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The former foreign minister’s absence comes days after she sent an open letter to the prime minister. In it, she called for a political solution to the crisis triggered by the student uprising and for a path to be opened to overcome it.

Spiropali urged Rama not to hide behind the parliamentary majority and stressed that developments in the country called for political accountability and reflection.

The Socialist MP has previously put forward a platform aimed at opening up and improving the Socialist Party. It is not yet known whether she will take her publicly stated position toward the prime minister any further.