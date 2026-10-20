Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Today, lecturers and students gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Office in a protest against police violence and in support of the young people’s demands.

As can also be seen in this drone footage, turnout among the lecturers was exceptionally high.

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The protesters rejected Prime Minister Edi Rama’s offer of dialogue, insisting that there can be no negotiations without his resignation.

Lecturer Sandër Kovaçi called on parents and citizens to join the protest, while stressing that the dialogue should take place directly between the government and the students.

He also announced the lecturers’ decision to take to the streets every day at 10:00.

At the center of the protest is also the rejection of the dialogue table proposed by Rama. Through chants of “No resignation, no dialogue” and “We want Albania without Edi Rama,” the protesters have demanded the prime minister’s departure.

The students also threw away the chairs bearing the word “Dialogue” that had earlier been placed by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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