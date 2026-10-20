Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

During the protest held in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, students delivered an ironic message about the €2,500 reward granted to police officers.

Të lidhura

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Through several images, the protesters mocked the decision to pay the police officers, as protests and opposition to the government led by Prime Minister Edi Rama continue.

The published photos show the packaging of two Molto chocolate bars, a reference to images that circulated widely online showing a police officer taking two Molto bars from a kiosk damaged during the protest.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 12:42

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