Pammer: EU will oppose any attempt by Bulgaria to block Macedonia through the protocol

No country other than Bulgaria has described the Second Protocol as part of North Macedonia’s negotiating framework with the EU. Austria’s ambassador to the country, Martin Pammer, said on TV 24’s “Europat” program that if Sofia tries to use the document to exert pressure during the negotiations, EU member states will respond and make it clear to Bulgaria that the protocol is not part of the negotiating process.

For years, Austria has been among the strongest supporters of North Macedonia’s European integration. The question remains, however, whether Vienna can break the diplomatic deadlock between Skopje, Sofia and Brussels and turn political support into concrete steps.

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Pammer noted that Austria has a tradition of facilitating dialogue and mediation, but involving a third party in this process requires the approval of Skopje and Sofia.

According to him, it is not yet clear whether both sides agree to this. Austria, however, is ready to become involved if all interested parties request it.