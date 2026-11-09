Shiroka Pula and Antonini discuss Italian support and cooperation with Kosovo

President of the Republic of Kosovo Justina Shiroka Pula met with Italy’s ambassador to Kosovo, Maurizio Antonini. During their conversation, they reaffirmed the good relations between the two countries and discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

Shiroka Pula thanked Italy for its continued support for Kosovo and its contribution to efforts to strengthen Kosovo’s standing on the international stage.

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She also praised Italy’s role in the development and consolidation of the state of Kosovo, stressing that the partnership and cooperation in areas of mutual interest should continue.